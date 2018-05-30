Elon Musk wants Tesla to come to India, but local laws are stopping him

Electric cars will soon replace fuel driven ones yet Tesla Motors, one of leading companies manufacturing such vehicles, is yet to set up shop in India. The company has been trying to make way to India, yet it seems some issues have gone against them.

Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018

In a tweet, Musk clarified that Tesla is facing a number of challenges following up with Indian laws. Musk also added that his company’s Chief Financial Officer, Deepak Ahuja is from India. In the same tweet, he mentioned that Tesla will come to India when Ahuja believes they should. The tweet came as a reply to a user who rued that the Tesla Supercharger stations are not coming to India.

Hoping for summer this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

This isn’t the first time Musk mentioned his wish to do business in India. He had earlier claimed that Tesla will come to India in the summer of 2017, but it seems that things didn’t gather much steam.

According to reports, Musk said that the local sourcing norms in India are the reason Tesla had to stay back from India. The Make in India department of the government clarified things when they explained Musk on how things should work. They even claimed that Musk was incorrectly informed about the regulations.