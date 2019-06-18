Onkar Kulkarni June 18 2019, 6.43 pm June 18 2019, 6.43 pm

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis stays in a sprawling bungalow located at Malabar Hill in Mumbai. The quaint locale of South Mumbai is home to many industrialists, businessmen and celebrities. The high profile area of Mumbai where CM’s bungalow called Varsha is based is guarded by many security men. in.com is one of the few lucky ones to have been invited at the VIP den. CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, who is a banker, singer, social activist invited us to their beautiful abode.

Getting an entry into CM’s house is not as easy as entering any other residential complex. The security men take positions nearly 100 meters away from the main gate on either side, cordoning off the nearby area. A knock on the main metal gate invites a security guard who screens you through his eyes after sliding a metal sheet. After you say your name, the guard informs his associate who checks if we have an appointment mentioned in his diary and then opens the gate. Once inside we are inquired more before the guard shares our details to the next security check post on a walkie-talkie.

Later, we pass through a metal detector while a lady cop jots our names in a journal. The path led us to a waiting area. On its other end stood a cop who waved at us asking us to pass through. We then parked ourselves at an office space where we were served tea. Finally, the time arrived when we were escorted to the Varsha bungalow where we see Amruta Fadnavis ready to greet us.

The reception area of the house has beautiful idols which Amruta says she received from her loved ones. The spacious drawing room is where she and the CM do her meetings. During the interaction with in.com, the very hospitable Amruta took us through the beautiful paintings that adorned the walls. We also saw the beautiful garden space, the large dining table and a lot more than you can check out too in the video above.

Here's looking at a few 'inside pictures' of Varsha bungalow...

The reception area of the house is decked up with beautiful idols

Amruta poses with the trophies and the certificates in her drawing room

The Shivaji Maharaj statue in one of the corners of the house

The dining room of the Varsha bungalow

The passageway that leads to the multiple bedrooms of the house

The lush green garden in the backyard of the bungalow

Before we left, Amruta treated us to some lip-smacking desi sweets including kesar pedhas and yummy ghewars.