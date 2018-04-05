Facebook data breach: 87 million users affected, over half a million from India

Facebook on April 4 said that personal information of 87 million users has been illegally shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm. The new numbers are up from the previous estimate of 50 million. The company also said that 5.62 lakh people in India were ‘potentially affected’ by the data leaks.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters that Facebook has not seen “any meaningful impact” on usage or ad sales after the scandal broke out. However, he also mentioned that ‘it is not good’ if people are not happy with Facebook.

Facebook has over 20 crore users in India and the government had sent notices to both Facebook as well as Cambridge Analytica on the data breach scandal.

Analytica is accused of harvesting personal information of millions of Facebook users through illegal sources and influencing polls in a number of countries including India and the US.

A spokesperson from Facebook said that 335 people in India were directly affected as a result of the installation of an app. A further 562,120 people are potentially affected by being friends of those users. "This yields a total of 562,455 potentially affected people in India, which is 0.6 percent of the global number of potentially affected people," the Facebook spokesperson had said.Facebook said that it is investigating the exact number of people, the information of whom were compromised. The data breach scandal had enraged users of the platform and several lawmakers called on Zuckerberg to testify. India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned the firm of stringent action in case of any attempts to influence poll results.