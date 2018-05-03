Facebook fires engineer for misusing data access privileges and stalking women

There’s been no dearth of news involving Facebook this week. Soon after his testimony to the US Congress over the data leak scandal, CEO Mark Zuckerberg organized the F8 developer conference where he revealed Facebook’s plans to help you get lucky. Of course, pundits raised questions over security issues, something which has been dogging the company of late. And adding to Facebook’s dodgy reputation over privacy, an engineer was fired over the weekend, for sending out creepy messages on Tinder.

I really, really hope I’m wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

According to reports, an engineer misused his privileged data access to find out personal information and stalk women online. The claims surfaced when Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Security tweeted that she possessed screenshots of messages exchanged on Tinder.

I should mention that I confirmed this individual works at FB through cross reference of his Tinder profile pic, LinkedIn, and @alexstamos’ https://t.co/xKFDknYqTh connections. — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

The engineer called himself/herself a ‘professional stalker.’ Soon Facebook contacted Stokes for more info and launched an investigation. Facebook’s chief security officer, Alex Stamos stated, “We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. It’s important that people’s information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook. It’s why we have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs – for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests. Employees who abuse these controls will be fired.”

The news could not have come at a worse time for the company which is still trying to fix its image over the data scandal.