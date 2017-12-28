Facebook is prompting new users to enter their name as per Aadhaar but says it isnt mandatory

Facebook has started prompting new users in India to enter their name as per their Aadhaar Card before they want to sign up for the platform. The prompt states, “Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you.” The social media website claims that the latest move is aimed at curbing the number of fake accounts on the social media platform that has over 241 million users in the country, making India the second largest market for Facebook after the US. The testing was first spotted by users on Reddit and Twitter. However, not everyone can see this prompt while they try to sign up.

The immediate reaction to the move might sound speculative, but definitively raises privacy concerns surrounding Facebook and Aadhaar. It also seems scarily fitting that the one social media giant panned by critics for playing fast and loose with user privacy is so openly flaunting a state-sponsored universal identification platform that has also been panned by critics for playing fast and loose with its users' privacy. One should note here that India is currently one of the fastest growing markets for Facebook - in addition to being the second-largest market after the US.

However, Facebook says it’s not asking you to link your Aadhaar card to your account. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to NDTV’s Gadgets 360, "We want to make sure people can use the names they're known by on Facebook, and can easily connect with friends and family. This is a small test where we provide additional language when people sign up for an account to say that using the name on their Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise them. This is an optional prompt which we are testing, people are not required to enter the name on their Aadhaar card."