Facebook wants to help you start dating, here’s how

Hookups on Tinder took a hit for a brief period when Facebook rejigged its data sharing policies in the wake of Cambridge Analytica scam. Though the issue was fixed, the world’s largest social networking company has a bright idea, and it ends with you securing a date. At the F8 developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg told romance stories that spawned from Facebook, after which he announced Facebook for Dating.

“This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups,” said Zuckerberg. “Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

The feature will be optional for Facebook users and will have a degree of privacy protection that is standard across most dating apps. The profile will share only the first name of a user and will be invisible to friends and users who haven’t opted for it. Also, it won’t show up on the News Feed. Users have to check events around their city and groups that match their interests. They need to be ‘unlocked’ for dating. Once done, you’ll come across others who are ready to try out the new dating feature.

People will show up based on your mutual friends and the profiles will only show basic information. Just like other dating apps, you can start a conversation only if both parties are interested.

Critics, however, pointed out a security loophole. The Outline says “It’s like a wannabe stalker’s dream come true.” The app tells strangers about your location and the time as well. It also reveals that you are single. The demo reportedly didn’t show how to choose users with whom people wish to share their event or group information to. Instead, it reveals it to all.

According to CNBC, online dating company Match saw its shares fall by 22 percent, and shares of its parent company slip by 18 percent.