Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a colour BOMB on the cover of Brides Today!

She is hotness aplomb, and one who has left no stone unturned to make India proud on a global level. Yes, we are talking about the personification of gorgeousness, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not just someone with a wow presence on the big screen, Ash is also a fashion icon who has no qualms about experimenting and we love everything about her style statements. After slaying at Cannes earlier this year, Ash jetted off to Paris for the summers and we've been turning green with envy ever since.

It wasn't all fun for the diva in Paris. Ash shot for the cover of Brides Today and boy oh-boy, she is too stunning to handle. Dressed in a multi-coloured oversized pastel floor-length ensemble, the Bachchan bahu looks glamorous as ever. The red carpet queen shared the image on her Instagram handle and we can't get our eyes off her.

Painting the town red with her scarlet tresses, Ash opted for the perfect summer makeup look. With a thin stroke of eyeliner, oodles of mascara and nude glossy lips, Ash is awesomeness aplomb and we're awestruck.

While we love the pastel look, Ash has recently been in the news for her rockstar avatar in her next release, Fanney Khan that also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Belgian movie Everybody's Famous! and will hit the silver screens on August 3.