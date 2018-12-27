Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut turn Gucci into yucky

Airports are the new runways. Celebrity airport looks have always fascinated lesser privileged humans like ourselves. The aura of a celebrity walking into an airport terminal with an entourage that wheels their luxury luggage behind them as they make their way to their business-class seats will forever fascinate the faction of the population that worships them. Which is also the reason behind celebrities getting all decked up to be clicked at the airport. Unfortunately, when our cameras spotted the reigning queens of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, at the airport, we had to shield our eyes.

These ladies are usually very well-dressed when they know they are going to be clicked. However, this time, the ladies fell victim to a pyjama epidemic that is worse than a bout of dengue. While it seems that the ladies took a cue from the ever epic Ranveer Singh, the look went horribly awry. Alia wore co-ordinated set of silk PJs with a gaudy red border. We were shocked to learn that it was a Gucci outfit priced north of 1500 euros! Then we realised that just cause it's Gucci doesn't make it awesome. While a rose by any other name smells just as sweet, tacky branded as Gucci will still be tacky.

And then we remembered this one airport look of Kangana's that was worse than that of Alia's. Thinking that she is rocking men's wear, our Queen was spotted in Gucci from head-to-toe. Both, the top and those matching bottoms were price above 1500 dollars, but as they say, money can't buy class.

Ladies, maybe after you're done posing on Vogue, you should pick one to read as well.