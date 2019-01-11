Alia Bhatt back to looking chic at the airport, redeems herself from the disastrous pyjama

B-Town ladies have had hits and misses in fashion time and again. From Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, all these divas have been victims of fashion blunders. Alia Bhatt too, who plays is safe at most times, is no stranger to style flops. The actor shocked us with her disastrous airport outfit just a couple of days back. She opted for a co-ordinated pyjama set with a lurid red border, making her airport look go horribly wrong. But it’s Alia, and we could surely expect her to redeem herself. Her latest travel outfit does just that.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film, Kalank, was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. She prioritised comfort this time too but at the same time, aced her OOTD. To beat the Mumbai morning chills, she went for a grey sweater-top which had a big pink heart imprinted on it and matched it with a pair of slim-fit denim. She complemented her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, sassy red oversized hand-bag and cool glares, keeping her casual look on point. Isn’t this the perfect comfy-casual look you would opt for, for your next flight? Check out the fashion-transformation of the stunning lady in these pictures.

Alia was accompanied by co-star Varun too, who made quite a fashion statement himself. He opted for a blue tee over denims and paired it with a brown leather jacket.