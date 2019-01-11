image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alia Bhatt back to looking chic at the airport, redeems herself from the disastrous pyjama

Fashion-lifestyle

Alia Bhatt back to looking chic at the airport, redeems herself from the disastrous pyjama

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 11 2019, 12.03 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentfashionKalankKangana ranautKareena Kapoor KhanlifestylePriyanka ChopraVarun Dhawan
nextJennifer Lopez’s Second Act promotions style game is a blend of subtle and hot
ALSO READ

AWKWARD: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra together during meet with PM Modi

Ranveer Singh and PM Narendra Modi's 'jaadoo ki jhappi' is ruling the internet

Virat Kohli is the most valuable celebrity of 2018, beats the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh