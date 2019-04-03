Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic saree?

Rushabh Dhruv April 03 2019, 12.27 pm April 03 2019, 12.27 pm

Alia Bhatt has had a rocking 2018 and 2019 doesn't seem to change anything. In fact, this year looks brighter, finer and entertaining for her. Gully Boy has already given her a good start. Now, going by the grandeur of her upcoming film Kalank, Alia seems to be eyeing another success. She will be pairing up with old buddy Varun Dhawan once again after Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Meanwhile, Alia posed for the latest cover of Grazia magazine and looks no less than ravishing in a nine-yard. With fashion evolving every second, Alia's outfit surely has a millennial touch to it.

Miss Bhatt in that ethnic wear looks bold and sober at the same time. Her structured metallic pink saree neatly draped around her creates a sexy illusion that's a perfect extension of her personality. Going sans jewellery, barring a single ring, Alia's gelled hair and dramatic eyes add the much-needed sex appeal to her look. And while we were going gaga over Bhatt's pose and glam on the Grazia mag, we found out that she is not the only one to wear this fashion-forward saree.

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam in 2016 had draped the same patterned nine yard. So with this, if there is someone whom you wanna compliment for experimenting, it should be Sonam and her stylist. Sonam wore a gorgeous saree in the shade indigo which she paired with silver danglers. With hair pulled back in a low bun, Sonam's fashion appeal in the saree is notch higher. The best part about Sonam's look is her plunging neckline blouse.

Verdict:

It's a tough call to choose between Alia and Sonam, as both the girls have a millennial touch to their respective saree. While Alia's saree colour is something fresh, Sonam's metallic piece is a roar in the fashion scenes. But after knowing the fact that Sonam was the first one to flaunt the structured saree, brownie points to her.