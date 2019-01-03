Amp up your wardrobe this 2019 by going the Neon way just like Kendall Jenner!

Kendall Jenner surely knows how to be in the limelight. It’s not even a week when Kendall posed in a pink bikini amid a pile of snow in zero degrees. And now, with an aim to kickstart 2019, the Jenner babe thought of ending 2018 with a fashionable bang. Known for her bold and out-of-the-box style outings, Kendall has always been on the experimenting side when it comes to fashion. For the New Year, Kendall wore a frilly Neon top which she paired it black latex pants and oh-boy she literally looked killer.

In a post on Instagram, Kendall teased her fans with a picture where she looks stunning in a bright-hued top and lustrous shiny pants. The girl added the charm to her overall getup with the help of emerald statement earrings. Well, just for you fashionable freaks we crawled the internet and here we are with the price of Kendall's neon top. The flashy cute top is sold online with a price tag of $90 USD which when converted to Indian currency is Rs 4500 approx.

We have already entered the New Year, so do you plan to amp up your wardrobe? If yes, splurging on a branded top and that too which Kendall Jenner wore is affordable and can be yours. No more waiting, shop the cutesy top asap.