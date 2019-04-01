image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Fashion-lifestyle
The price of Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora's Fendi bags is not for the faint hearted

Fashion-lifestyle

The price of Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora's Fendi bags is not for the faint hearted

Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora are the expensive FENDI babes of the B-town!

back
airportanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentfashionfendilifestyleMalaika Arora
nextGQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice Kayek pantsuit

within