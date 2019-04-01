The price of Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora's Fendi bags is not for the faint hearted

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 6.09 pm April 01 2019, 6.09 pm

It's 2019. We have evolved, so has fashion. Bollywood celebrities these days are getting greatly influenced by the West. So much that they are happy to spend a bomb to be all fashion-forward. Be it Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and more, Bollywood stars these days love to flaunt international brands. Also, another thing which we've noticed is that not fashion shows but the airport is the new runway for our celebrities. Trust our Bollywood ladies to wear the most expensive and stylish brands as they walk out of the airport with panache.

Be it sarees, salwar suit, athleisure wear to even adding a pop of cool accessory, airport trends is literally a 'thing'. Among the many divas, Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora were recently clicked at the airport and while their chic fashion choices were obviously bravo, it was their BAG which grabbed our attention. Talking about Anushka Sharma first, her style has been quite consistent. But here, in particular, we loved her metallic co-ords. Malaika, on the other hand, went the stripe way and we bet every girl wants Mala’s outfit in their closet ASAP.

Having said that, the two actresses were clicked at the airport on different days but their love for FENDI is quite visible, courtesy the tote bag. And just in case, if you are planning to splurge on this expensive tote... wait for a second as it is way too pricey. The bag is sold online for Rs. 1.40 lakhs. *fainted*

Imagine what all can we do with that much money. Rs 1.40 lakhs, that's a huge amount! One can actually go on a family trip to an exotic location, buy cool gadgets, makeup, clothes, and so much more.

Meanwhile, Anushka's last outing Zero did not impress the audiences and critics whereas Malaika's personal life is the talk of the town these days as reports suggest that she might tie the knot soon with Arjun Kapoor