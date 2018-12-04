Anushka Sharma’s ballsy cropped jacket is heavily priced!

The fashion industry is booming with each passing day. One day it’s glitter ruling the style charts and the next day, its pastel in vogue. Also when it comes to our Bollywood actresses, almost everyone follows the trend. But there’s one actress who experiments and loves to try something out-of-the-box, and It’s none other than, Anushka Sharma. Promoting her upcoming film Zero, Anushka at her recent outing opted for quite a ballsy look and made our jaws drop.

Elaborating on her overall look, the lady opted for a crisp tailored look. Going for a red flashy cropped military jacket by Ralph Lauren, she paired it with a white bow blouse along with a pair of smart corduroy pants. The PANTS are LIT! Her hair was styled in a low ponytail and finally, the glossy Christian Louboutin made her look classy.

Now coming to the point, we would laud Anushka for her bold and manly look. But wait. If you are planning to buy the red jacket which Anushka is seen wearing, we say damn it’s pricey. We crawled the internet and figured the price of this Ralph Lauren jacket. Well, it may be cheap for Anushka, but not for us. FYI, her jacket costs Rs 40k approx.

Of course, it’s impossible to find a replica of this jacket, but you may find something similar at an affordable price. Lastly, we are loving Anushka’s borrowed-from-the-man look. Be fashionable mam!