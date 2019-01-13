Before Taimur Ali Khan, here are celebrities who rocked the casual tracksuit

Taimur Ali Khan is back from his vacay. The toddler was seen stepping out of the airport with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. The expression on baby Tim’s face was slightly glum. Maybe the kiddo got a break from the paparazzi and forgot all about the photographers who he meets almost every day. Or then guess the little munchkin was jet-lagged and tired from the travel. Whatever the case, Taimur didn’t look in his element, but he looked his adorable self even as he stared right into the cameras. Looks like Bebo’s prince has even got a new haircut and we will not be surprised if this new Taimur look becomes a fad.

While Taimur was dressed in a casual red tracksuit and white shoes, Kareena opted for an all-black attire and added just a dash of colour with a brown jacket. The mother and son walked hand-in-hand as the paparazzi went berserk clicking them. Taimur’s look was widely discussed. After all, this isn’t the first time that Chote Nawab’s wardrobe has made headlines. But this particular outfit reminded many of Simmba actor Ranveer Singh. Yes, the Gully Boy had sported a similar red-hot look for an event. But Taimur’s this athleisure fashion is not new to Bollywood.

Not just Tim, here is a list of celebrities who have donned this cool look several times. Here take a look…

Ranveer Singh: When he’s not being his experimental self, we have often spotted Ranveer Singh don a tracksuit and rock it too. Not to say that RS doesn’t get wild with his sporty looks. Considering that the ’83 hero is the brand ambassador for this sports brand. We have seen him in multi-colour tracksuits, but this one comes closest to that of Taimur’s…

Kangana Ranaut: The Manikarnika actress is grabbing headlines for her fiery statements. Kangana may be offending her Bollywood peers by commenting about surrogacy and calling her contemporaries mediocre, but as far as her sartorial choices are concerned the Fashion actress has almost always scored a perfect ten. And this red look would have both baby Tim and Bebo’s approval we bet!

Ranbir Kapoor: Kapoor’s love to play it cool and casual. Look at Ranbir Kapoor in the below picture and you will know exactly what we are talking about. RK Jr is not paparazzi-friendly and may not pose for the shutterbugs like his nephew, but he’s definitely the king of athleisure fashion. And as far as the Brahmastra actor is concerned tracksuits are an absolute fav!

Alia Bhatt: Like Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt has often been spotted at airports looking cool and comfy in tracks. And seems like baby Taimur’s maroon happens to be Aloo’s pick too.

Priyanka Chopra: There’s nothing desi girl Priyanka Chopra cannot rock. From sexy bikinis to hot casual attires. This fiery red look just got hotter when Priyanka Chopra sported it.

And it’s not just Bollywood stars who have made some daring fashion statements in tracksuits. Michael Kors show last year at New York Fashion Week saw Zendaya gave the cherry red tracksuit a spin by teaming it with white pumps and a trench coat.

Kareena Kapoor: And like her baby, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had once donned a similar look for an evening party. Trust Bebo to break rules.

Well, looks like this casual chic look that we have spotted many B-towners sport is here to stay, more so now that Taimur Ali Khan wore it.