Dior slammed for casting Jennifer Lawrence in an ad campaign

Controversy hitting an elite luxury brand is nothing new in showbiz. Racism, sexism and cultural miss-appropriation is seen across the globe and in ad campaigns from time to time. Well, the latest brand to find itself in the controversial puddle is Dior. Yes, you head that right! Critics have slammed the brand right left and centre for casting Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence in Dior’s ad campaign.

Titled as Dior Cruise collection 2018, it’s inspired by escaramuzas, traditional horsewomen of Mexico, who perform in a rodeo-like sport called charreada. The brand is under fire as it aims to celebrate Mexican culture but proves to fail there.

'One of the main inspirations for this collection is the traditional women riders of Mexico, so I am really excited that this collection is looking at and celebrating these women's heritage through such a modern lens,' Jennifer, 28, says in a behind-the-scenes interview.

Well, the thing is that people are wondering how the fashion ad campaign can be a celebration where there is no inclusivity. The best the brand could have done is they would have roped in a Mexican face. Although JLaw has been the face of the brand since 2012, many were outraged that Dior cast a white woman in a campaign meant to honour Mexican heritage.

