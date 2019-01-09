Exclusive: The price of Deepika Padukone's 'salty drama' outfit will knock you out

After making us swoon with her bridal avatar, queen Deepika Padukone is back to glam-mode and is making a fresh fashion statement. The stunning lady was snapped on Tuesday outside the Facebook office, where she was seen channelling her quirky style. Opting for an all-denim ensemble, the actor paired her uber-cool jacket with a short skirt and looked out of the world! What caught everyone’s attention was that her outfit had patches of quirky words like ‘Drama’ and ‘Salty’ pasted all over it. Those long legs in that tiny skirt was hawt and surely a sight to see. Can we have one of those in our wardrobes? We did a little research and found out that the price of that outfit is a jaw-dropping figure!

The funky outfit was designed by Kanika Goyal, in collaboration with stylist Babbu the Painter, who have definitely set fresh shopping goals for us. If you're wondering what the price of the exquisite outfit is! Worry not, we have all the information for you. Kanika spoke to in.com exclusively and informed us that Deepika’s shirt is priced at Rs 21,000 and the cost of the matching skirt comes to Rs 12,000. So, that's a total of Rs 33,000. Well, well! That’s undoubtedly a huge amount for such less cloth!

The outfit was donned by the actor at an event with Instagram and Facebook, where she got candid about her wedding, new year plans, upcoming films and much more.