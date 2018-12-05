image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Fashion Faceoff: Blake Lively or Kim Kardashain who left a mark in silver!

Fashion-lifestyle

Fashion Faceoff: Blake Lively or Kim Kardashain who left a mark in silver!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 05 2018, 9.41 am
back
Blake LivelyEntertainmentfashionhollywoodKim Kardashianlifestyle
nextAnushka Sharma’s ballsy cropped jacket is heavily priced!
ALSO READ

Kim Kardashian is once again in the news for flashing her assets!

Did Kanye West 'steal' gold earrings from the Versace runway?

Kim Kardashian sex tape: Ray J says she was ‘down with it’