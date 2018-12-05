Fashion Faceoff: Blake Lively or Kim Kardashain who left a mark in silver!

Kim Kardashian West and Blake Lively are two well-known faces in the fashion world. While Kim is someone who loves to do everything over the top, it is Blake who has been a style goddess for the millennial from quite some time now. But the two LIT girls wore something dazzling at the recently held Versace show in New York City and made our jaws drop. The ladies were all bling in silver and we can't decide who is the hottest?

Talking about their apparels, the Instagram sensation Kim stunned one and all by dressing in a sexy dress with a plunging neckline and a short hemline. Further, the sexy star paired her one piece with transparent plastic Yeezy heels and wore her hair in a high snatched ponytail with loads of make-up.

On the other hand, our Gossip Girl, Blake Lively looked fabulous in an awesome chainmail dress by Versace. However, compared to Kim, her dress had a higher neckline and seductive butterfly embellishment on the back. Further, curls and danglers enhanced her look and how.

Party like it's 1999... A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:56pm PST

Kim and Blake both at wore a chainmail dress at the Versace show. But out of the two only one can be the style winner and its hands down, Blake here. Brownie points to Lively for that curly hairdo and the amazing makeup. After all, she is THE Serena from the Upper East side. XoXo