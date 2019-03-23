Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Gully Boy, the film that had a phenomenal run at the box office. Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt, opened to rave reviews at the box office. He also had a great 2018 with Simmba, which went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year. In the same year, the actor also turned into a married man! The Padmaavat actor got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Deepika Padukone. That being said, apart from being a fabulous actor on the celluloid, Singh is a fashionable man from Bollywood who has his own COLOURFUL ways to impress the style critics.

On Saturday, while you are sitting on your comfy couch and binging on some junk, B-town stars are all prepped up for the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards. For the gala night, Ranveer Singh was among the first to arrive and, boy, did he did turn heads with his quirky outfit. Donning a baroque black and gold print Versace blazer which he paired with simple black pants and a printed shirt plus bow, Ranveer looked no less than a style marvel. But seeing Ranveer Singh wearing something extraordinary is very normal. Well, we are here to add more fashionable information. So when we crawled the web and searched out for the cost of Ranveer Singh's blazer, we were stunned. The branded blazer is sold online for 4457 dollars, which is INR 3 lakhs 10 thousand approx. An expensive splurge for sure!

Fashion Verdict:

Ranveer Singh. hands down. has always been on the impressing route and this time too, he has not fallen short. Yes, we do agree that the Versace blazer Ranveer Singh was seen wearing can burn a hole in your pocket, but then Singh needs to stay intact with his fashionable status and so the blazer is worth it.

