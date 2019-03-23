image
Sunday, March 24th 2019
English
Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black in lakhs Versace coat

Fashion-lifestyle

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh dons a Versace blazer worth Rs 3 lakhs!

back
BollywoodfashionFilmfare Awards 2019lifestyleranveer singhRanveer Singh StyleRanveer Singh Versace Blazer
nextNirav Modi makes another 'illegal' move, wears ostrich jacket worth 9 lakhs

within