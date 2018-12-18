Game Of Thrones fans, REJOICE! Masaba Gupta to bring its merchandise in India

Designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta, is a popular name in the business of fashion. The ace designer is famous for her quirky prints and unique style. We now learn that Masaba has added another feather to her cap by bagging a huge deal. The designer is all set to collaborate with one of the biggest and universally popular shows, Game Of Thrones. The fashionista has obtained an exclusive license to create Game Of Thrones merchandise, here in India. WHOA!

With utmost excitement and joy, we would like to share that the glam queen will be designing the official GOT apparel, home products and jewellery. The designer took to her Instagram to share the good news with her followers and they couldn’t be more excited.

As per a report in Mid-day, the designer has confirmed the deal with the acclaimed HBO show. However, she can’t reveal much ‘because of an embargo’. Masaba’s GOT merchandise line will release during its final season. Game Of Thrones is one of the most watched shows in India with a mad fan-following. After hearing this news, we are sure that all the die-hard GOT fans would kill to get their hands on the merchandise, already.

Congratulations, Masaba. We can't wait to see you flaunt your GOT collection!