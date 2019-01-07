Golden Globes 2019: Lady Gaga’s periwinkle dramatic gown reminds us of Judy Garland

The sensational singer, Lady Gaga just made us realise that she's tough competition to Cinderella. Why do we say so? At the recently held Golden Globes Awards 2019, Gaga made many heads turns with her with her larger than life periwinkle gown. But the icing on the cake was that Gaga’s ensemble was a tribute to Judy Garland, who stared in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. For the unaware, Lady Gaga was nominated at the Globes for her stellar performance in A Star Is Born's latest version.

Looking straight out of a fairytale, Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes red carpet evening dress was elegant and voluminous, courtesy Valentino. We loved it how the songstress dyed her hair to match the gorgeous blue dress. Well, this is not the first time the singer has paid a tribute to a legend by aping a look, so looking like Judy Garland came in all natural for her. Must say, Gaga carried the strapless poofy sleeves gown with utter grace and we are stunned.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

Call it a coincidence or a way to garner limelight, Lady Gaga was the only lady according to us who charmed the fashion critics at this year's Golden Globes. Stay tuned to in.com for more lifestyle scoops.