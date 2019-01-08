image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hailey Baldwin’s wardrobe goes all neon thanks to the gossip girl Blake Lively

Fashion-lifestyle

Hailey Baldwin’s wardrobe goes all neon thanks to the gossip girl Blake Lively

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 08 2019, 10.30 pm
back
Blake LivelyfashionGossip GirlHailey BaldwinHailey Baldwin FashionHailey Baldwin StylehollywoodlifestyleNeon
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils unseen pictures of the bride
ALSO READ

Hailey Baldwin Bieber shares her experience of battling with anxiety and insecurity

Justin Bieber's sexual healing is for wife Hailey Baldwin and this random man

Hailey Baldwin opens up about Instagram negativity and anxiety