Fashion-lifestyle Happy Diwali 2018: A broke millennial’s guide to look like a diva this festive season Rushabh Dhruv November 06 2018, 8.23 pm November 06 2018, 8.23 pm

Diwali is here and every girl on this planet (ok, not the planet but you get the point) wants to look their best on this festive day. But looking your best costs loads of money and not everyone is blessed with the moolah. So we’re here to save you BROKE and penny-less people. The only option now left is to bank on some pocket friendly shopping and what a better place than Colaba Causeway in south Mumbai. Right from accessories, long skirts, kurtis, statement neck-pieces and much more, this spot is a paradise for all the millennials who want to look fabulous on a tight budget.

in.com explored the lanes and by-lanes of this favourite junk-jewellery haunt and found a ton a trendy items to wear this Diwali. But before you head out, you should fine-tune your bargaining skills because that’s what’s going to be the key to your shopping success here. The other point to keep in mind is to spot an item and then go slow on the enthusiasm. Keep room for negotiation and then grab the beauty at a perfect price point! You’re welcome.

We love to dress like our celebrities and their outfits give us daily inspiration. But their festive attire is another ballgame altogether. We can fulfill our desire to dress like them and not break our banks at the same time. Mumbai offers many locations to shop for cheap and yet look like a million bucks. So grab your purse and it’s time to shop, shop and shop till you drop!

