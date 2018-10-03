Fashion-lifestyle Hardik Pandya’s Medusa sneakers will forever be our dream buy Rushabh Dhruv October 03 2018, 6.50 pm October 03 2018, 6.50 pm

Trust us, cricketer Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder in true sense. Fanatics might get bowled by his on-field skills, but he is equal parts awesome when it comes to style. If you do not believe us, a quick look at his Instagram account will confirm the fact that he loves to experiment with fashion.

As a continuation of his fashion adventures, we recently bumped into a picture of the cricketer where he we see him decked up from head to toe, courtesy Versace. Apart from his black and mustard coloured jumper, it was his Medusa themed sneakers that grabbed our attention.

Hardik is seen wearing a pair of white Medusa high top sneakers from Versace. The pristine white tone is already eye-grabbing with the flashy golden Medusa head, oh-boy divine. Well, we thought that the minimalistic looking sneakers might be budget friendly, but after researching on the internet, we were stunned to know its cost. The slip-on palazzo sneakers, yeah that’s what they are called are priced at $1175 i.e Rs. 86k approx. Well, a wish of ours, just shattered.

Stay tuned to in.com; your one-stop destination for everything fashionable.