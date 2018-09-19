Here's proof that Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam’s fashion meter is chalu!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam were never known for their fashion choices. But looks like the Batti Gul Meter Chalu ladies are on a style roll. Well, the pretty babes have time and again showered vacation pics, OOTDs and whatnot for their fans on Instagram. This time our eagle’s eye for fashion has spotted both of them turning into nothing less than a style divas.
So let us take a trip to their Instagram account and shower the best of their style moments:
First its Sharddha Kapoor proving that bling is in. We loved how the babe has paired her top with high-waist pants. Uff!
@tanghavri @shraddha.naik @menonnikita #BATTIGULMETERCHALU 10 days to go 💡🧡
Then we have Yami dazzling in black. Her one-button power suit from Hera by Aj needs to be bookmarked by all the millennial ASAP.
Batti gul , kahan 😎 Styled by @aasthasharma Make up by @natashashaikh1 Hair by @humera_shaikh19 #BattiGulMeterChalu #promotions
This style outing is the best of all. Shraddha Kapoor is slaying it in a strapless red mini featuring a cape. Sexy and how!
About last night 🎊 Thank you all again & again for your love for #STREE. 📷 @divrikhyephotography Outfit @reemacra Shoes @louboutinworld Stylist @tanghavri Assisted by @nidhijeswani Make up @shaanmu Hair @menonnikita
An asymmetrical stripped top along with a glossy skirt, is how you enter a party. Yep, and Yami’s short haircut is adding the much needed sultriness.
If only taking off heels was that easy 😋
Here is Shraddha again making us go green with envy in a black romper dress.
#STREE releasing day after tomorrow! Styled by @tanghavri Assisted by @nidhijeswani Make up @shraddha.naik Hair @menonnikita Managed by @jinal.jj
Another Yami’s look which we adore the most is this printed playsuit by Kate Spade NY. Well, the most alluring part about the clothing piece is that it has a bohemian feel to it.
Prints make me wild 😉 Today for #BattiGulMeterChalu promotions in @katespadeny and @louboutinworld. Styled by my fav @aasthasharma Hair by @humera_shaikh19 Make up by @chandini_mohindra
Last but not the least is Shraddha Kapoor in a floral dress. The corset addition is new and we feel it can become a trend soon.
Dress @anitadongre @anitadongregrassroot Grassroot mission is to empower rural artisans and to sustaintheir craft. This dress is embroidered by the women of Sewa from Gujarat ( all artisans are shareholders of the Sewa trade facilitation centre) Shoes @maisonvalentino stylist @tanghavri make up @shraddha.naik hair @amitthakur_hair #STREE on 31st August 👻
Such fashionistas! We love!