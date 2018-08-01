Drop everything! Suhana Khan’s debut as the Vogue covergirl is scintillating to another level

Star kids, they come under a lot of scrutiny in Bollywood. From them having all the luxuries to the never-ending nepotism debate, these kids do have a glorious life and why not? But let's just pause all of that for a day and welcome Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan. King Khan's little girl is just 18 and has been featured as the cover girl of Vogue for their August 2018 issue.

Styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania, Suhana’s curls and minimalistic makeup is making her look a sure-cut Bollywood-ready starlet. Not to miss, the multi-coloured outfit donned by her courtesy Emilio Pucci, can surely kill many dils. *uff*

Right from her ada to she posing for the lenses, Suhana is surely a star in the making. And this comes as no surprise, all thanks to her genes. Not just the magazine cover, many fashion-filled pictures of Suhana from the photo shoot are out. One glance at those, and you’ll surely be swooning over her and one glance at them, it’ll surely send you chills.

Suhana Khan, we adore you as a newbie on the block and so welcome to the world full of glitz and glamour.