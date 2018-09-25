Janhvi Kapoor puts an expensive foot forward at the airport!

Looks like airport is the new runway for our Bollywood celebrities. Be it flashing in-vogue bags, embellished reflectors to even going the larger-than-life route, many celebrities flaunt their A-game in the fashion department with a purpose to create an impact. While actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been ruling hearts with their airport style, the latest diva who is trying her best to be titled the next fashionista is none other than Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, the Dhadak babe was papped at the airport while returning from an amazing time at Lakme Como. Janhvi was accompanied by her sister and both ladies twinned in a similar patterned sweatshirt. But it was Janhvi’s Gucci shoes which grabbed the limelight. Well, obviously the inner fashion critic in us got curious and we dug right into the internet to look at its price tag. Nothing surprising, the Gucci Flashtrek sneakers worn by Janhvi is priced at $1590 which converts to a whopping Rs 1,15,000! BOOM!

So, if you are eyeing those stunning pair of boots, be ready to shell out. At the rate this young Kapoor lady is going, we bet, sooner or later, Janhvi will surely dethrone many A-list actresses from the style chart. Have a closer look at the sexy looking shoes guys:

