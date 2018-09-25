image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Janhvi Kapoor puts an expensive foot forward at the airport!

Fashion-lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor puts an expensive foot forward at the airport!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 25 2018, 7.41 pm
back
airportBollywoodEntertainmentfashionGuccijanhvi kapoorKhushi KapoorlifestyleSneakersstyle
nextMitchell Johnson: From speed demon to style bhai
ALSO READ

Mouni Roy now knows how men would be without women, courtesy her travel partner

En route Sikkim, PM Modi turns photographer

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport tee is basic but priced for elites!