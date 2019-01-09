Jennifer Lopez’s Second Act promotions style game is a blend of subtle and hot

JLo clearly knows how to impress one and all with her sartorial choices. Be it a normal outing or a larger-than-life event, Lopez is a stunner and there’s no denying it. She’s seen blessing the world of glamour with some oh-so-sexy couture and, just like us, you’ll be floored while looking at them. The lady, during the promotions of her upcoming film, Second Act has given each girl out there a reason to revamp their wardrobe. Let's take a style tour and list the top five fashionable ensembles from Jennifer's movie promotional spree below.

Little White Dress

Looks like Cinderella has tough competition. A glance at Jennifer Lopez this cute dress, during the promotions of her film Second Act, and you'll realise that she is giving us major party glam. The white cleavage showcasing dress with a shiny belt and silver heels is a sure cult hit!

BLING is in!

Up next, we see Jennifer giving us some serious shimmer. Wearing a style blouse cropped trousers which she matched up with a matching overcoat, she knows what her fans want and so we term her the style queen with stylish taste.

The Classy Vibes!

An all grey look serving two purposes - keeps one warm and stylish at the same time. And when you add a vintage clutch and leather hand gloves to your overall ensemble, the output is kickass.

The Furry Drama!

Yas, mam, winter is here and so a furry trench coat is all you need. The class, the sass and of course the colour tone is so apt. We love you, Jennifer.

Orange is the new black!

Do we even need to say anything about this pic? They say orange is a flashy colour and only few can carry it - so ask Jenniffer Lopez on how to slay the damn shade.

Released on January 4, 2018, in India, JLo plays the role of a 42-year-old woman who is disgusted with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. The tale further tells how her life turns upside down when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.