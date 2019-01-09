image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jennifer Lopez’s Second Act promotions style game is a blend of subtle and hot

Fashion-lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez’s Second Act promotions style game is a blend of subtle and hot

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 09 2019, 8.23 pm
back
EntertainmentfashionhollywoodJennifer LopezlifestylePromotionsSecond Act
nextExclusive: The price of Deepika Padukone's 'salty drama' outfit will knock you out
ALSO READ

Jennifer Lopez's pink 'trail' dress on the red carpet is all things sexy!

Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood Walk Of Fame star vandalised

Naomi Campbell is ageing like fine wine!