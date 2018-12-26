Kangana Ranaut’s boots will make your pockets ‘buckle’ under pressure

She’s the only QUEEN of Bollywood, and there’s hardly anyone bold like her. Here we are talking about none other than the Jhansi of tinsel town, Kangana Ranaut. Just like her acting skills, her fashion choices are also unique and does not go with the ongoing trend. Why do we say so? As she sets her own style trends and then the world follows. Recently, at the party of her upcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi organised by Neeta Lulla, Kangana ditched Indian clothing this time and opted for a rather sexy look with Tom Ford jacket and tweed zip skirt along with gelled hair and smokey eyes.

Kangana's grey ensemble impressed us and how. It was her glossy buckled thigh high boots from Tom Ford which popped our eyes. For the uninitiated, such boots are a perfect pick for winter as its stylish and also serves the purpose of making one feel warm. But if you have made your mind on buying those sexy booties, well they are very expensive. Priced at $817 (Rs 57k) which is sold at a discounted rate of $409.

It's almost end of the year and splurging on a pair of boots which is equivalent to one month's salary does not seem to be a good idea. Take a trip rather, we would say!