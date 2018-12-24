Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping warm this winter in a hoodie worth 50k!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista. Be it on a holidaying, just chilling in the city or sashaying at the red carpet, she exactly knows what amount of glamour to add to her charm. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur returned to Mumbai after celebrating Tim’s birthday in South Africa, and as usual, Bebo looked LIT. While we could sit and stare at Bebo's beauty the whole day, one thing which we could not miss noticing was her cool looking Balenciaga hoodie.

The popular family was spotted at the airport as they returned home to ring in Christmas and New Year with their close ones. Talking about Kareena's fashion game, the lady braced the Mumbai winter with a quoted hoodie, jeggings and simple black boots. But if you are planning to look elite like Bebo this Christmas... wait a minute as the Balenciaga hoodie comes with a heavy price tag.

The washed cotton hoodie which Kareena is seen flashing at the airport cost $695 USD which comes to approximately Rs 50k in Indian rupees. Imagine what all you can buy this Christmas with so much money. Nah, we would never invest that much in a hoodie.

