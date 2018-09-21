Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday tee proves she’s a trendsetter!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not a millennial but that hasn't stopped her from inspiring the troupes every day. Even her pregnancy couldn't get her to go slow on her style game. Bebo has maintained her position at the top of the fashion chart without a doubt and on September 21, Kareena proved yet again that she’s a trendsetter, not a follower.

On her 38th birthday Kareena had a whale of a time with her family. Tousled tresses, minimal make-up along with kohl-rimmed eyes, Bebo completed her glamorous birthday look with one of her favourite; nude brown lip shade. But it was her Gucci Elton John t-shirt which caught our attention. For the uninitiated, Elton John is an English singer, pianist and composer. Have a look:

But if you're thinking of recreating this look. Girls, you’ll need to spend a hefty amount, as the Gucci tee costs $550 which is a cool 40,000 in Indian rupees. However, if you still want to go ahead with the look just replace it with a merch T-shirt in your budget and pair it with your favourite denims. But hey, we can’t guarantee that you will look as effortlessly stylish as Bebo.

