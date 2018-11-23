Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gucci sweatshirt is not for the faint hearted

Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion are BFFs. Be it her uber chic airport styles or her larger-than-life red carpet looks, the lady has never failed to impress the fashion police. Well, looks like now we can also affirm that she’s the queen of street style. A flashy pair of trousers paired with a rugged shirt combo or blue jeans and a top combo teamed with a denim jacket, Bebo is a stunner and we know it. Spotted on a regular outing, Kareena this time wore an off-white Gucci sweatshirt with black track pants and we’re going gaga over it.

Winter is coming, not the one where a lot of people get killed for power, we're talking about the one where people splash themselves with colourful sweaters and boots and caps and gloves and what not. So yeah, that winter is coming and we thought of checking the price of Bebo’s Gucci warm jumper with an aim to buy it, but we were disappointed once we got what it cost. We crawled the internet, and got our hands on the cost of her sweatshirt and trust us it’s just for elites. The Gucci jumper is priced at $1,255 i.e Rs 88,522. Woah, that’s quite a heavy price tag.

This is not at all surprising as Kareena, being the fashionista that she is, wouldn't settle for anything less. A cheaper version from Zara or H&M will serve the same purpose guys. Check those out.