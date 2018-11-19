Kareena Kapoor Khan's poise as a bride is unmatched in this latest photoshoot

On the silver screen, she is flawless and always dressed to the T. If you spot her at parties, ramp walks, vacationing or even gracing a magazine cover, you’ll be awed by the way Kareena Kapoor Khan dresses up. This lady can almost rock any look, be it uber western or traditional.

While surfing on the internet, we’ve got our hands on the latest set of pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and trust us she is looking fabulous and how. After looking not so great at the recently concluded Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, Bebo has stunned us this time in a traditional ensemble. Donning a subtle thread work blouse-lehenga combo, we cannot get our eyes off the diva.

Reportedly, she’s shooting for a brand and that’s how we saw Bebo's bridal avatar. Maang tika, bindi, highlighted cheekbones and pink lip, all of it just elevates her look. Furthermore, we are going gaga over the ghoonghat that comprises of a sheer dupatta with heavy embroidered border. If we praise the beauty, we’ll fall short of words, as not any adjective on earth can describe the beauty Kareena flashes every time when she poses in front of the lenses.

Kudos to the genes!