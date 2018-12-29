Kartik Aaryan's 'mastermind' jacket worth 5 lakhs can't make him the Ranveer Singh of Bollywood

To fit into the elite fashion class, Bollywood celebrities these days tend to wear more international brands. And out of the many celebs, it is Kartik Aaryan who is slowly creating a space for himself in the fashion industry. He's stylish and the entire showbiz knows it. Recently, Kartik Aaryan (the lad Sara Ali Khan is going gaga over) graced the bitchy couch of Karan Johar's hit talk show Koffee With Karan 6 and tried to be the stunner. But we could not take our eyes off his bomber jacket. Right from that moment, we were curious to know the price of Kartik's jacket. After crawling the internet, we've come to the conclusion that Aaryan's embroidered skull jacket is heavily priced!

We know how KJo is obsessed with high-end jackets, so our question is, did he gift Kartik the 'mastermind' piece to look sexy on the show? Well, you never know as Ranveer himself had revealed in the same Koffee season that Karan Johar buys the most out-of-the-box outfits and after the shopping trip when he realizes that he can’t carry them off, he gives it to him. Karan has given many outfits to Ranveer which includes a funky tracksuit worth Rs 3.5 lakhs. Even if KJo wanted to please Kartik by gifting him a jacket worth Rs 5 lakhs, all we can say is that Sonu ain't Ranveer Singh.

Well, we wouldn't say that Kartik did not do justice to the jacket, but it would have been amazing if it were Ranveer who was pulling it off! But good try Kartik. Better luck next time!

Say tuned to in.com for more such lifestyle scoops!