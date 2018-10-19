Katrina Kaif vs Fatima Sana Shaikh: Who wore the pretty pink saree better?

Indian girls look the prettiest in the nine-yard!

Seems like the above line is not at all a lie as we have two ladies proving us right. On Thursday, India celebrated Dussehra, the tenth day of Navratri and our Bollywood ladies made it a point to dress and impress the style god, we mean the style critics. Well, forget the rest as in this fashion piece we will be just concentrating on the Thugs of Hindoston babes, as Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, purposely or coincidently wore the same coloured ensemble on the same day.

Talking about Katrina Kaif first, the lady played a contrasting game by opting for a bright pink saree from House of Masaba with golden prints over it. Even though glittery, the saree did not look gaudy at all. But the most interesting part here was her blouse which was in white, half-sleeved and netted. Bravo! Heavy baubles and a pair of golden bangles rounded Kat’s look. Style score: 3.5/5!

Coming to Fatima, the girl attended Women's Achiever Conclave and looks like she took some inspiration from Kat and opted for a Banarasi saree in pink with golden work on it. Styled by Ami Patel, not to miss, Fatima’s sleeveless blouse which added edginess and sexiness in right proportion to her overall look. Style score: 4/5!

Verdict:

Katrina Kaif has always charmed us with her persona and style sense, but this time looks like it’s Fatima Sana Shaikh who took away the cake. All thanks to the addition of the sleeveless blouse.

Stay tuned to in.com for more lifestyle news.