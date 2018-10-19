Meghan Markle’s beach couture has royalty written all over it!

When you are at a beach, bikini is a must. But not if you are a royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit a beach and stunned all on the fourth day of their ongoing tour to Sydney. While Prince Harry did not experiment in the style department and kept it casual, on the other hand, it was mommy-to-be Meghan who looked stunning in a stripe themed maxi dress.

On the Bondi beach in Sydney, the royal lady chose a festive striped sundress by Paris-based Australian designer Martin Grant. Meghan further paired her dress with minimal accessories and Castaner wedges. Well, we did a little bit of research and got to know the cost of Meghan’s sandals and dress. Yes, it goes without saying that she made some freakily expensive picks.

The Martin Grant breezy dress is priced at $1420 which when converted, comes to Rs 104243 and the wedges were worth $120, that is, Rs 9000. Well, the sundress is surely way too expensive and will cost a dent in our pocket, but we can still save some money for those sandals. Stay fashionable ladies.

Stay tuned to in.com for more such style scoops.