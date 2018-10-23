Meghan Markle’s Fiji dress has no royal price tag attached

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 15-day hectic tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga. Both Meghan and Harry wrapped up with busy Australian trip and landed in Fiji on Tuesday. The newly pregnant Duchess joined Prince Harry for an outing on Fraser Island and looked fabulously gorg while at it. Noticeably, Markle’s royal tour wardrobe has been impeccably fashionable with all the right shades and fabrics.

We are loving the fact that Meghan has been flashing her strong style-game whenever she is stepping out on this tour. On Tuesday, when the couple stepped out to meet and greet locals, Meghan chose a rather brave look. An outfit that seems to be her boldest look on the trip. She arrived in a grey and white stripe thigh-high slit dress from an American brand named Reformation. The dress featured a tie at the waist, that perfectly revealed Meghan’s growing baby bump. The dress is so cute and just when we thought that we could just admire it from afar, we were proved wrong.

Thankfully for us, Meghan chose an inexpensive piece, priced at a modest $218. That converts to around Rs. 16,000. While it may seem just a bit expensive, 16k is isn’t much when you can look like a royal right?

So are you planning to look like Meghan by buying the breezy number? Let us know in the comment below.