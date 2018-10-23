Meghan Markle’s Fiji dress has no royal price tag attached

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 15-day hectic tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga. Both Meghan and Harry wrapped up with busy Australian trip and landed in Fiji on Tuesday. The newly pregnant Duchess joined Prince Harry for an outing on Fraser Island and looked fabulously gorg while at it. Noticeably, Markle’s royal tour wardrobe has been impeccably fashionable with all the right shades and fabrics.
Day 7 (22nd October): Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Queensland's Fraser Island, or K'gari as it is known by the Traditional Owners the Butchulla people, as part of the dedication of the site to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, and has a total of 206,970 acres of protected forest. Among its many striking features, the Island is characterised by its long beaches, tall rainforest, coastal heaths, freshwater lakes and ever-evolving sand dunes. In pristine rainforest, The Duke was met upon arrival by the Traditional Owners of K'gari, the Butchulla People and the Premier of Queensland. The Duke took part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K'gari to the QCC. The Duke then visited one of Fraser Island's iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the Island's natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance. The Duchess joined her husband for the last engagement of the day, a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty.
We are loving the fact that Meghan has been flashing her strong style-game whenever she is stepping out on this tour. On Tuesday, when the couple stepped out to meet and greet locals, Meghan chose a rather brave look. An outfit that seems to be her boldest look on the trip. She arrived in a grey and white stripe thigh-high slit dress from an American brand named Reformation. The dress featured a tie at the waist, that perfectly revealed Meghan’s growing baby bump. The dress is so cute and just when we thought that we could just admire it from afar, we were proved wrong.
Thankfully for us, Meghan chose an inexpensive piece, priced at a modest $218. That converts to around Rs. 16,000. While it may seem just a bit expensive, 16k is isn’t much when you can look like a royal right?
