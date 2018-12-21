Michelle Obama’s $4,000 boots scream FASHION!

Michelle Obama was once the First Lady of the United States. However, even after leaving her office to Melania Trump, the former FLOTUS is still an icon across the planet. An author of several books, Michelle has her own group of followers. Reports claimed that she is the only woman whose book, titled Becoming, outsold every other book which was published in 2018. That too, within 15 days of the release. Currently, Michelle is on a book tour and walked in on the Brooklyn's Barclays Center, for an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Now, we know she’s a head turner, but on this occasion, she really made heads turn with a pair of glittering Balenciaga thigh-high boots. Media outlets quoted the price of those bad boys to be around $4000! During her twin stints at the White House, we’ve never seen Michelle wearing anything that screams ‘FASHION!’ In contrast, Melania, who is a former model, was often criticised for her fashion choices.

You see that gold sequin Balenciaga boot? FLOTUS 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fy9iU21God — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) December 20, 2018

I also love that Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama pulled up on a woman known for fire shoes + beat her at her own game 😂 pic.twitter.com/yU9FdMQKLu — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) December 20, 2018

According to a report on Vox, Michelle always bought the dresses that she wore as FLOTUS. However, she stayed away from any ostentatious display of wealth while she held office at the White House, possibly because many might call her out for being insensitive. Apparently, a lot of Americans do not earn as much as the cost of her boots.