image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Michelle Obama’s $4,000 boots scream FASHION!

Fashion-lifestyle

Michelle Obama’s $4,000 boots scream FASHION!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 21 2018, 6.38 pm
back
Barrack ObamaBelenciagaDonald TrumpfashionlifestyleMelania TrumpMichelle Obamapolitics
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reception: The couple keep it simple yet stylish for their second Mumbai outing!
ALSO READ

Donald Trump to shut down his charity foundation amid allegations of misusing funds

Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump, calls his presidency a ‘nightmare’

Melania Trump goes blonde and Twitterverse is in no mood to laud her!