Narendra Kumar scores big with the Indian Hockey teams' new jersey!

The showbiz industry has many fabulous designers and out of the many, Narendra Kumar Ahmed is surely the one. From supporting plus size models on the runway to showering sharp tailoring skills when it’s comes to his couture, he is a fashion gem in the business. Ask anyone from the fashion industry about Narendra Kumar and they’ll be fan of the artist. Well, the designer just gave us a sneak peek into Indian Hockey team’s new jerseys.

Hockey team’s jerseys are majorly in the shade whites and blues which has prints over them. While the blue baggy sweatshirts have an abstract brown print on it, the white ones carry a logo along with floral prints. The white uniforms colour combo reminds us of the tri-colour. The designer shared a video on his Instagram handle and made the world see Indian Hockey team’s newest jersey collection. How cool!

Designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed recently presented his aLL plus size collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. The theme of his couture was about how fashion is for one and all. “Given how things are changing in the world even compared to 5 years ago in regards to women’s issues, gender equality, equal rights, metro movements, and this terminology is most definitely going to be obsolete. As more brands start to create such lines given the size of the market it will end up being as regular a feature as all other fashion today. The idea of this show is to wear what you want without having to conform to rules. Wear your spirit in your clothes”, Nari revealed to Free Press Journal when quizzed on body positivity.