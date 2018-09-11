image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Narendra Kumar scores big with the Indian Hockey teams' new jersey!

Fashion-lifestyle

Narendra Kumar scores big with the Indian Hockey teams' new jersey!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 11 2018, 8.06 pm
back
DesignerfashionIndian Hockey teamjerseyslifestyleNarendra Kumaruniforms
nextJanhvi Kapoor’s airport tee is basic but priced for elites!
ALSO READ

Big B’s big little girl Shweta Bachchan turns designer

Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!

Salman Khan may not be comfortable in designer clothing but is all praise for Manish Malhotra