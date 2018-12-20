Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose elegant chic for their first Mumbai reception!

Looks like the festivities aren't over for the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. On Wednesday, December 19, #NickYanka celebrated their marriage by throwing a grand reception in Mumbai for their close friends and media persons, an extravagant gala night that was hosted by PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra. While we’ve talked enough about how adorable the couple looked together at the reception, let’s also take note of how elegant the two looked in one frame by choosing ensembles which were classy and chic.

For the reception party, our desi girl Priyanka picked a stylish anarkali dress while videsi munda Nick opted for a suave suit. The ‘Exotic’ babe looked fashionable in a breathtaking midnight blue brocade anarkali with floral motifs all over it, courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee. PeeCee draped the outfit with a sheer embroidered dupatta. We also loved the off-shoulder detailing of Priyanka's ensemble and the heavy embellished hemline. But wait... the highlight of PeeCee’s look was a huge diamond neckpiece from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, which can literally make you go blind. *giggles*

A middle-parted low bun, subtle makeup, red lips, bright eyes was how the new bride rounded her look. Nick, on the other hand, looked quite understated as he chose a grey tuxedo with a black shirt. According to reports, #NickYanka will host another reception in the city on December 20, 2018, which will see the who's who from Bollywood turn.