image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose elegant chic for their first Mumbai reception!

Fashion-lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose elegant chic for their first Mumbai reception!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 20 2018, 9.26 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionlifestyleMadhu ChopraMumbainick jonasNickyankaPriyanka Choprareception
nextKarisma Kapoor is taking some serious style inspiration from Ranveer Singh
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee introduces Nick as her husband

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host first Mumbai reception amidst much fanfare

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The groom arrives in the Bay!