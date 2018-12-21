Fashion-lifestyle Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reception: The couple keep it simple yet stylish for their second Mumbai outing! Rushabh Dhruv December 21 2018, 9.11 am December 21 2018, 9.11 am

If you thought that only royal weddings were extravagant, you clearly haven't been keeping up with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. After a close-knit Mumbai reception on Thursday for family friends and media, #NickYanka hosted another reception on Friday. This one was BIG as it saw some of Bollywood's biggest faces turn up for the do. While all the star guests were dressed in their finest, we could not take our eyes off PeeCee and Nick. Soaked in love, the new bride and groom kept their fashion pick sombre for the reception night. Sometimes even an elegant and simple ensemble can do wonders, and that's exactly what #NickYanka went for.

For the starry night, Priyanka Chopra kept it really subtle with a mint-green lehenga-choli combo filled with motifs. This one is a creation of renowned designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. To add the glam factor, PeeCee accessorised her look with a little silver neck-piece. Nude-pink lips, tresses open and the perfect makeup is how Priyanka rounded off her look. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked suave in a stunning black suit. The one thing we noticed about NickYanka in both of their Mumbai receptions is couple's sombre style choices. We like!

Priyanka and Nick got married in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Pictures from PeeCee and Nick’s wedding went viral and the two became the talk of the town. All we want to say is that we are loving this desi-videsi blend. Congrats to the two!