Priyanka Chopra (b)rings sexy back!

Priyanka Chopra made many heads turn as she attended the Tiffany Blue Book collection launch event in New York. Our desi girl as usual did not miss the opportunity to flaunt and opted for something really breathtaking. This time for the event, the Quantico babe chose a backless number and oh-boy we are so thrilled by her fashion pick.

The just for elite gala saw many A-list stars and among them was PeeCee. Priyanka also owes a Tiffany rock thanks to her beau Nick Jonas. Reportedly, Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London in order to shop a bling for Miss Chopra. Well… well… well… clad in a Giorgio Armani strappy couture, the star added oomph with her silky sleek hairdo and diamond jewellery.

At the event, when Priyanka was asked about her favourite piece of Tiffany jewellery, she happily showed off her amazing engagement ring. The actor was also in blush-blush mode while answering the question. Not just this, Priyanka also rubbed shoulders with one of the popular icon from the West, Kim Kardashian. Going heights PeeCee!

Stay tuned to in.com to get your daily dose of everything Bollywood.