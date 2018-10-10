image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra (b)rings sexy back!

Fashion-lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra (b)rings sexy back!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 10 2018, 5.53 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionhollywoodPriyanka ChoprastyleTiffany Blue Book collection
nextPriyanka Chopra’s lady in red look is very pricey!
ALSO READ

Riteish Deshmukh shares an endearing birthday wish for his mother

Chetan Bhagat defends himself against sexual allegations

Adhura Lafz from Baazaar is the romantic track we've been waiting for