Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils unseen pictures of the bride

2018 was all about weddings. The year was marked with some of the biggest weddings, namely, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap. But since much has been said and written about the wedding of the stars, we want to draw your attention to what a great year 2018 was for Sabyasachi Mukherjee too. The ace designer has been every celebrity’s go-to-designer and needless to say that his dreamy lehengas would make any woman feel like a modern-day princess. While the ladies he dressed looked gorgeous, Sabya himself has now made sure that he has a great library for Instagram stories. Guess who the model of the day is?

The designer is known to load his profile with exquisite pictures of celebrity brides donning his lehengas. The latest being, Priyanka Chopra. Mukherjee, on Monday, treated fans with some unseen pictures of Priyanka’s Hindu wedding ceremony. One of them is a close up look of the bride who is seen carrying an intense expression on her face. Another is of the Desi Girl walking down the stairs of the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The third is a gorgeous side profile.

Well then, thanks to the designer for treating us with such marvellous wedding pictures on a regular basis. We wonder who’s on his list next!