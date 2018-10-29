Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower couture can probably fund your whole wedding!

Priyanka Chopra has not only carved a name for herself in the showbiz, but when it comes to fashion, no one is like her. Be it her dramatic looks in the International circuit to even proving her desi-ness with wearing sarees at multiple occasions, the lady’s style sense has always been perfect to the T. After having a gala time with Kim Kardashian, the Quantico babe looked pristine in white at her pre-wedding bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York.
The bride to be #priyankachopra at her bridal shower party last night in New York ❤️💍 She shut down @tiffanyandco store to do her party👑🙌🏻
The elite party was hosted by PeeCee’s close buddies Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia where the guest list was very much restricted to near and dear pals. While the posh party surely garnered a lot of limelight, on the other hand, it was Priyanka’s couture which has also become the talk of the town.
28th October, 2018 | Her bridal shower . - @PriyankaChopra looked so so beautiful while heading to her bridal shower party wearing @MarchesaFashion strapless dress from their SS18 collection . - Available online at $5995
Elaborating on the attire, PeeCee wore an ivory coloured gown with fur details at the bottom from the house of Marchesa. Subtle makeup, open hairdo, a stunning diamond neck piece and a pair of nude heels is how the lady rounded the look out. Well, it’s wedding season and if you are planning to splurge on the dress Priyanka was seen wearing… you may want to hold back and think. As per a post on Instagram, the bridal dress worn by our desi girl costs $5335 which is Rs 439583.
Holy moly, that’s like a bomb. If that’s the amount Desi girl has spent only for her pre-bridal couture, we wonder how much she will splurge for her D-day. Stay tuned to in.com for more lifestyle updates.