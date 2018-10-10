Fashion-lifestyle Priyanka Chopra’s lady in red look is very pricey! Rushabh Dhruv October 10 2018, 3.53 pm October 10 2018, 3.53 pm

Priyanka Chopra’s style statements are never mediocre. The desi girl has always maintained her standards when it comes to dressing up to the tee. Be it her day out with beau Nick Jonas, attending a high-profile wedding in a saree or sashaying down the runway in nothing less than a hit outfit, PeeCee’s fashion file is always in vogue.

Recently, the actress stepped out wearing an all red look and oh-boy, needless to say that she made us scream WOW with her style choice. Elaborating on the same, Priyanka opted for a V-Neck Akris top and skirt. Well, the clothing pair surely suited the babe especially the leather skirt.

But peeps as much as we love her outfit, our jaws have dropped to the floor knowing the price of her ensemble. The cost of her patterned top is $1390 i.e 102900 INR, while the price of the skirt is $2390 i.e 176860 INR. The total comes up to Rs 2,80,000 approx. Damn that’s lot of money!

Only PeeCee can spend so much on an outfit, man! But don’t be so disappointed, here’s something that can make you happy. The red lip shade and that hairdo is something that you can surely ape!

