Priyanka Chopra's 'rosy' ensemble comes with a 'thorny' price tag

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ life as newlyweds is one never-ending vacation. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their first Christmas and New Year together as husband and wife is all fun and not boring. After spending quality time in London with the fam, #NickYanka is currently in Switzerland holidaying and the pictures from their vacay are LIT. But amid the wow and breathtaking photos, we noticed Priyanka’s rosy warm ensemble and hey guys it ain't a 'cheap' deal.

Posing with hubby Nick and sister-in-law Sophie Turner, PeeCee looks sizzling in a floral themed separates, courtesy Moncler. Yup, you heard that right! It's not a tracksuit, but the velvet jacket and the stretchy jumpsuit Priyanka is seen donning are two different clothing pieces. The rosy jacket is sold online at Euro 1305 i.e. Rs 1.4 lakhs. On the other hand, the body-hugging jumpsuit costs Euro 725 i.e. Rs 58k. In total, the overall price of her clothing is Rs 1.62 lakhs. Is this for real?

We would rather go on a family vacation to an exotic locale with Rs 1.60 lakhs instead of wasting that much of money to feel warm and cosy. Talking about Priyanka, she's rich, fabulous and a fashionista. So splurging on a pricey ensemble like this is ordinary. You go Priyanka!