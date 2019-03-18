Radhika Apte is a showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva at Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week 2019

Fashion shows are incomplete without Bollywood celebrities turning into showstoppers. The weeklong fashion gala, Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week AW ’19 saw many Bollywood babes turning muse for their favourite designers on the ramp. Right from Karisma Kapoor (who walked for Sanjukta Dutta’s creation) to Rakulpreet Singh, who sashayed down the runway for Julie Shah, the extravaganza was a treat for all style addicts. The stylish gala is an open ground for many renowned fashion designers to showcase their best designs on the ramp. Out of the lot, it was Netflix's darling Radhika Apte who stunned us with her jaw-dropping look on the Day 4 of the fashion week.

Radhika Apte walked the runway for designer Pawan Sachdeva whose design aesthetics were bold and made a statement. Every piece of fabric, that was showcased on the ramp spoke, volumes and echoed androgynously. Radhika was seen walking the runway in a modern pantsuit and sexy boots in black. Exuding luxury and glam, Radhika's power suit was perfectly paired with a top bun, a spunky red pout and highlighted cheekbones. Talking about Apte's style file, it has never been wow, but we agree that her wardrobe is all about comfort first, fashion later. The actress also shared a still and video from her prep, before she hit the ramp.

According to the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) President Sunil Sethi, this particular event will give a voice to the weavers. "Every weaver has a story to be told and through LMIFW Autumn/Winter 2019, we are giving a voice to those weavers who have consistently helped in maintaining our Indian culture alive," Sethi shared with IANS.