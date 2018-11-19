Ranveer Singh Edition: Beige and white ruled Mr Singh's wedding week

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh is now taken. Breaking tons of hearts, this handsome man has vouched to spend his entire life with the lady he loves dearly. The two tied the knot in a fancy ceremony held in Italy. While we were all excited to witness this grand affair, one question that gave all the fashion critics sleepless nights was - what will the groom wear on his D-Day? Everyone was quite inquisitive to know whether Ranveer’s wedding couture will flash his attitude or not, given that he is known to be loud, sassy and totally out-of-the-box when it comes to fashion. But well, we saw a different side of the wacky lad, as he impressed the fashion police by going the subtle yet stylish way. Whites and beige ruled his wedding ensembles, as his persona screamed royalty. Here we decode his looks…

While leaving for Italy

While leaving for Italy, Ranveer was seen wearing a white buttoned bandhgala paired with drop crotch pants at the airport. Reflectors, little stubble, and the moustache elevated his look.

Haldi Ceremony

Ranveer’s haldi ceremony was an intimate affair. In the few pictures shared by Shanoo Sharma, YRF's famous casting director who launched Ranveer Singh into showbiz with Band Baaja Baarat, we saw Singh donning a beige-ish coloured chikankari kurta teamed with pyjama.

At his Konkani wedding

He got married as per two rituals, Konkani and Sindhi, in Lake Como, Italy. His Konkani style wedding saw him in a pristine white ensemble. Clad in a silk white kurta with subtle golden embroidery and prints at the edges which he paired with a dhoti, Ranveer looked the happiest of all.

The wedding theme seemed to be beige and white as the guests at their wedding were so nicely colour coordinated.

Ranveer’s return to the bay

Last but not least, on Sunday, Ranveer returned to Mumbai with his Mrs. Needless to say, here too, Singh chose a beige kurta-chudidaar along with a loud pink, golden printed Nehru jacket. In short, the past one week was all about being in whites for Mr Singh.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.