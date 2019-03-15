Saif Ali Khan may be one of the best dressed but not this time

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kid, Taimur Ali Khan is a sensation. Wherever the little munchkin goes, shutterbugs love to photograph him irrespective of the circumstances. Also, just like his mom Bebo, Taimur is always fashionably dressed and truly keeps the royal status up. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the star has always maintained and given a royal edge to his outfits. But, the royalty in Saif's sartorial choices only spills when he is heading to an extravagant party. We can understand Saif's pain at times on how being a Nawab is a stressful task as he needs to stay groomed 24*7.

Saif has consistently proved that when it comes to smart casuals, formals and tailored attire, none can beat him. However, if you have noticed, Saif has been donning Taimur's shorts (hahaha) and making us cringe. Well, if you are unaware of Saif's style crime, let us throw some light on the same. Time and again whenever the royalty (Saif) is jogging, taking Tim for a stroll or just being papped, we see him sporting a hideous pair of short boxers. Recently, we papped Saif holding Taimur in his arms wearing a pair of mango coloured shorts. And that's not the first time as Saif's distaste regarding shorts has been continuing. We do have proof and instances below to support our claim. Have a look:

Shorts are sexy and they are a perfect summer pick, but Saif we are so done with your DRAB style crime. Keep in mind that there are other stars who have also been sporting SHORTS and have carried it with panache. Here are a few times when Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Varun Dhawan have worn shorts and looked uber cool. Learn something from them Saif. Burn those tiny boxers!

Are you listening, Saif?