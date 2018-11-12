Sara Ali Khan vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who aced the trailer launch fashion chart

2018 has been full of debutants for Bollywood and the fraternity has always been warm and welcoming. Remember the time when Sridevi’s daughter made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter, all eyes were glued on her. Well, even as Janhvi’s performance was appreciated in her first film Dhadak, it's now Sara's turn. The country has moved on to Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous daughter's debut this December with Kedarnath.

On Monday, Abhishek Kapoor’s project Kedarnath launched its trailer with the lead stars Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput in attendance. But oh-boy, our eyes could not stop staring at Sara. They say your first grand appearance matters before the release of your film, so let us bring Sara and Janhvi face-to-face and compare who nailed the look at the trailer launch of their debut film. Talking about Sara, the lady who is the paparazzi’s favourite stunned one and all by opting for an Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara’s couture featured a floral themed blouse with matching ivory skirt and dupatta. Brownie points to her makeup here, it’s delicate and detailed.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak girl chose a neon green Anarkali dress by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra for her grand appearance. She left her hair open with desi baubles adding edge to her overall look. In short, her ensemble echoed simplicity.

Hands down, Sara Ali Khan aced the trailer launch fashion chart. We just love how bold and beautiful she is. Sorry Janhvi, but its full points to Sara this time. Better luck next time!

