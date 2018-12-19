Fashion-lifestyle Sara Ali Khan’s mini dress can be your New Year's pick as it's pocket friendly! Rushabh Dhruv December 19 2018, 11.05 am December 19 2018, 11.05 am

Sara Ali Khan might be just one film old, but she’s surely setting the showbiz on fire with her sartorial choices. With the ongoing promotions of Simmba, Sara is giving us amazing fashion tips each day. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is an amazing blend of class and perfection. Recently, the actress brought in the classic pattern of polka dot back in vogue by actually wearing an off-shoulder polka dot dress from the label Pretty Little Things. Styled by every celebrity’s go-to-stylist Tanya Ghavri, her look was further elevated with flashy red lipstick, glossy peep-toes, and huge baubles.

Wait… if you thought that the mini dress Sara wore comes from an expensive price tag, you are wrong. Well, you’ll be shocked to know that her dress is budget-friendly and can also be your New Year's. When these days celebrities opt for big designers, newbie Sara Ali Khan is setting an example by stating that all-things-fancy are not pricey. Kudos to her! FYI, the polka dot dress Sara wore is available online at a discounted price of Rs 2455. Woah!

If you are planning to splurge on the dress, go for it. You can wear this piece with a little non-blingy jewellery and simple silver hoops or if you are not into accessories, ditch everything and let your mini attire do all the talking.